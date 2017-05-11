Freddie Blay appointed GNPC board chairman





President Akufo-Addo has appointed the acting national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay as the board chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The appointment which was announced by the chief of staff Fremah Osei-Opare was addressed to the Minister of Energy Boakye Agyarko and was instructed to fix a date to swear the new board into office.

The letter dated May 3, 2017 named the full board membership as:

1. Mr Freddie Blay – Chairman

2. Dr KK Sarpong – Managing Director

3. Mr Kwabena Kwakye – Member

4. Prof J.S. Nabila – Member

5. Mr Yaw Kyei – Member

6. Nana Adjoa Hackman – Member

7. Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II – Member

GNPC is the state agency responsible for the exploration, licensing, and distribution of petroleum-related activities in Ghana.