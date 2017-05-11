Fish Cargo crushes girl to death at home





A 7-year old girl has met her untimely death at Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West district of the Central region when a cargo loaded with fish veered off the road and entered her home, killing her in the process .

Augustina Atoba died instantly in the accident.

The Cargo car with registration number GW 9860-R was on its way from Accra to the town to offload frozen fish when the unfortunate incident occurred as the brake of the car failed, causing the driver to lose control.

The driver of the vehicle Kwesi Aboagye who claims the girl’s death happens to be his first accident since he started driving in 1991, is currently in the grips of the police is assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Senya Hospital morgue for autopsy.