Finance Ministry’s budget director sacked

Director of Budget at the Ministry of Finance, Sampson Asare Fianko, has reportedly been relieved of his post, the Business Guide has reported.

He would be succeeded by Eva Mends, Head of Public Finance Management reforms at the Ministry of Finance.

A highly placed source at the Ministry said an official statement was being prepared to announce the change.

The sources also said a lot more reshuffling had been made at the various offices at the Ministry.

Prior his appointment as Director of Budget at the Finance Ministry in October 2016, Mr Asare Fianko was the Deputy Controller and Accountant General in-charge of Finance and Administration.

He has over 18 years experience in financial management both in the private and public sector.

He has also served in various capacities at the Controller and Account Generals’ Department, Ministry of Roads and Transport, Communications, Office of Parliament, among others.

The incoming Director, Eva Mends she is a product of the University of Ghana majoring in Political Science with Economics.

She also holds a Master Degree in Public Administration from GIMPA and is a graduate of Harvard University in the US.