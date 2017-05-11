Demolish this nonsense; invite Bugri Naabu – Baako calls on BNI

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Kweku Baako has called on the National Security to launch criminal investigations into the claims by the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

Speaking on the Wednesday edition of Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Kweku Baako stressed that Bugri Naabu should not be left off the hook without being compelled to present concrete evidence to back up his allegations against the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari and the Gender Minister, Otiko Djaba.

Mr. Baako strongly believed Bugri Naabu peddled lies but he wants an investigation to bring finality into the matter.

“That is way to expose the lie, the mendacity. That is also the only way to disarm the political opposition who think they have got some armour to use,” he stated.

The Seasoned journalist expressed worry over the conduct of Bugri Naabu, saying “thinks he was playing. He thinks he was at a certain Kindergarten school and playing. So, he can say anything at all and get away with it, regardless of the provocation.”

He found the claims very “absurd. It’s ridiculous. It’s bogus and fraudulent. You can say that ignore it with contempt that it deserves. Unfortunately, with the kind of politics in this country; my cure is not to ignore it. My cure is to confront Bugri and let him provide something of evidential value to back up his claim. That’s where you’ll see the emptiness of it . . . I think we should be clear in our minds that you can’t say such things, do such things and get away with it.”