Court deepens woes of Gomoa-Fetteh Chief

2017-05-11

The woes of self-styled Gomoa Fetteh chief in the Central Region have further been deepened by the Cape Coast Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal has directed that the name of Nana Abor Yamaoh II be expunged from the register of the National House of Chiefs.

The three-member panel chaired by Clemence J. Honyenuga in its ruling in a civil appeal suit number 111/ 28 /16 dated 27/ 02/2017, directed the National House of Chiefs to delete the name of Nana Abor Yamoah, known in private life as Edward Kwame Acquaye, from the National Register of Chiefs.

Other judges on the panel were Alhaji Saeed K. Gyan and G. Suurbaareh.

According to the suit, the Republic versus the Registrar and President of National House of Chiefs, the Registrar and President of the Central Regional House of Chief as appellants—Ex-parte Ebusuapayin Kojo Yamoah and Nana Abor Yamoah II as applicants, got his name entered in the National Register of Chiefs through strange circumstances and for that matter Nananom had a legal duty to correct the error and which duty was conferred on them by law.

The court said the applicant succeeded in getting his name entered into National Register of Chiefs fraudulently.

Meanwhile, a letter dated July 26, 2016 and intercepted by this paper, emanating from the Royal Abor Twidan Family of Gomoa Fetteh addressed to the President of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council and copied to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Office of the President, the Minister for Interior and Inspector-General of Police states that Nana Abor Yamoah II, otherwise known as Edward Kwame Acquaye, was mistakenly installed a Chief by the Principal Elder, the late Nana John Kojo Amanquandoh of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family.

The document explains that the action of the late principal elder was corrected by performing the necessary rituals at the palace on August 24, 2008 by the principal king makers and Nana Abor Yamoah II was destooled.

The document further explains that the self-styled chief is a not a royal from Gomoa Fetteh but hails from Otuam all in the region.

According to the document, he is from Opayin Graham Twidan family of Otuam and not a royal from the Ebusuapayin Kojo Abor family of Twidan of Gomoa Fetteh as the public has been made to believe over the years.

Nana Abor Yamoah II, the document alleges has no family tree in the Twidan Royal family of Gomoa-Fetteh.

The document states that his family lineage is as follows: Obaapayin Acquabaa was the great grandmother of the beleaguered Chief, Edward Aquaye, and she gave birth to Begyina, Efaba, Obembri.

Therefore Efaba was the direct grandmother of the self-styled chief who has been tormenting the people of the area with land guards.

She gave birth to the mother of the self-styled chief called Araba Akoa therefore the direct family of the said chief are Opayin Graham, Kwame Acquaye and Kweku Mintah of Otuam.

Since August 24, 1977 Edward Acquaye has been the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh.

Meanwhile, sources at the Central Regional House of Chiefs have old Today that the name of the chief has been deleted from the National Register of Chiefs, adding that anybody who deals with him as chief of the area does so at his/her own risk.

The source further reminded the general public to be mindful of activities of the said chief as his title as Chief Gomoa Fetteh has been stripped.

Reports that reached Today following the court’s decision was that there were wild jubilations among the elders of the town.