Council meeting: Far-reaching decisions made on Otiko-Bugri Naabu brawl – John Boadu

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

2017-05-11

The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has indicated that the decision by the National Council regarding the recent altercation between the party’s bigwigs, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Bugri Naabu, will have an appreciable impact on the country.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba and the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu have been bickering in the past few days, an action many described as highly reprehensible.

Reports suggest that Bugri Naabu disrupted a meeting chaired by Otiko Djaba as he could not fathom why the meeting was being held under his political jurisdiction without his knowledge.

Otiko Djaba in a media engagement last week, accused Bugri Naabu, of receiving goats and cows from individuals with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

Bugri Naabu in a subsequent media interview caused a stir when he alleged that Otiko Djaba and Northern Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, had knowledge of the gruesome murder of NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama in 2015.

The National Council with a keen interest in resolving the impasse held a meeting at Alisa Hotel, Wednesday. With all members tight-lipped after the five-hour meeting, John Boadu told the media a decision had been taken and details would be communicated in a statement to be released on Thursday.

Despite attempts by media men present to get what really the resolution was, Mr. Boadu said the Council was happy about the outcome.

“There are other things that must be done by other people before I put it together as the statement so I can’t give you a gist… [Council members are smiling] because we’ve had a very good meeting. It will have a great impact on the running of our government. Far-reaching decisions were made… We discussed into much details of all the issues that we raised and there was unanimity in the discussion,” he said.

Earlier, National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku said the party would take serious decisions against the two as it is outraged by the brawl.

Meanwhile, both Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu have apologized undeservedly for their actions and utterances.