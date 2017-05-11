Coca-Cola Ghana wins “Bottling Company of the Year” award





The Cola-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana (TCCBCG), part of Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company Group, has won the “Bottling Company of the Year” and the “Beverage Manufacturing Company of the Year” award for the very first time in the Ghana Manufacturing Awards ceremony held in Accra.

The Ghana Manufacturing Awards which aims at bringing together key players from across a wide variety of domains from the manufacturing industry has the objective of rewarding outstanding achievements from local and international companies, institutions and individuals that have proved to play a defining role in moving this increasingly powerful industry.

After going through a complex assessment process in which an independent advisory board processed and analyzed the information submitted by the various participating nominees, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana emerged the ‘Bottling Company of the Year’ and ‘Beverage Company of the Year’ (Non Alcoholic). The company was awarded for achieving sustainable growth and becoming the best beverage company in Ghana and one of Africa’s leading Coca-Cola system.

“It is a great honor for us to receive these prestigious recognitions for our work. These awards are the proof that our hard work has made a real impact. We will keep working harder than ever so as to achieve new milestones” said Felix Gomis, Managing Director of The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana, when he collected the awards.

“We therefore dedicate these awards to all our cherished consumers. Thank you for making us number one!”