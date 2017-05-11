Christopher Opoku was a quintessential sports journalist – Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: ghanaweb.com

2017-05-10

Christopher Opoku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494475315_775_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has described news of the death of ace Sports Journalist Christopher Opoku as devastating.

Mr. Yeboah, who worked with the late journalist at GBC and in the commentary box on several occasions covering competitions described Mr. Opoku as a ‘quintessential sports journalist’.

Mr Opoku, a former GHALCA Administrative Manager was reported dead on Wednesday in the UK where he was receiving treatment for a prolong cancer.