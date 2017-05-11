Bugri Naabu needs deliverance – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2017

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for intercessory prayers for the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs said the NPP man [Naabu] is gaining notoriety to launching vitriolic attacks anyone he sees as a threat thus needs deliverance to cure his verbal diarrhoea.

The controversial Northern Region Minister made the headlines for the wrong reasons on May 8, 2017, after he alleged that Bukari and the Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba were neck deep in the acid attack and murder of the Upper East Region Chairman of the NPP Adams Mahama in 2016.

Even though the matter is still pending in court with suspects being prosecuted, Naabu suggested he had information linking both the Upper East Region Minister and the Gender minister to the murder.

His accusation was a rebuttal to a claim by Otiko Djaba that he had taken monies, goats, cows from party members with a promise to offer appointments in the school feeding programme.

He has since vowed to sue the Gender Minister in court for defamation.

But Allotey Jacobs maintains that the NPP Northern Regional Minister is a thong in the flesh of President Akufo-Addo

“Naabu in Ga means mouth so Bugri Naabu needs deliverance to control his mouth,” he said on Adom FM’s morning shoe Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.