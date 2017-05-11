Beloved journalist Christopher Opoku passes on

Christopher Opoku, the celebrated Ghanaian journalist, best known for his role in the sports fraternity, has sadly died at a London hospital.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed to Citi News by his father, K. O. Opoku, who revealed that Chris’ health had deteriorated over the past four weeks.

“Christopher has not been well for some time now. He went abroad about 3 months ago and we’ve been communicating with him. But for the past 4 weeks, I’ve not been able to speak to him. So it was just yesterday [Wednesday] evening at about 8:00pm that I was informed by the mother of Christopher’s wife that they had informed her to inform me that Christopher has passed. My mother in-law confirmed that Christopher had passed,” Mr. Opoku said.

Opoku, affectionately known as Columbus, died of cancer on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Christopher Opoku, who until his trip abroad for treatment, was news editor at Citi FM has worked in the media for more than fifteen years.

The management and staff of Citi FM are profoundly broken-hearted at Chris’ passing. We will miss his intelligent contributions in the newsroom and his gentle digs at team members.

He started as the host of a gospel show on Luv Fm, a station based in Kumasi where he was student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Chris then evolved to become one of Ghana’s known sports journalists. He worked with Asempa FM and Power FM before it was re-branded Starr FM.

On both stations, he hosted their morning sports shows.

For several years he worked with Accra-based Metro TV before joining Citi FM for a brief period.

In 2013, he was appointed General Manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), and he worked with the entity until 2014 when he resigned.

He was named Best Football Commentator and Best Football Journalist (PLB) in 2008 and 2009.

Aside his work as a sports broadcaster, he had a strong passion for music, and he was heavily involved in running the music department of his church.

He will be remembered as a dedicated, passionate and very lively person and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Christopher Opoku is survived by a wife and three children.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana