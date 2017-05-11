Amewu is destroying our future – Mapping and Surveying students cry out

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-05-10

play videoDisgruntled students of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM) have threaten to protest <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494468295_132_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Disgruntled students of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM) have threatened to protest at the Flagstaff house if the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu does not revert his ‘unpopular’ pronouncement to shut down the school.

According to the Students, the Minister’s decision to shut down the only surveying and mapping school in the West Africa sub-region without providing an alternative will only jeopardise the lives of the over 300 students enrolled in the institution.

‘I’m very disappointed in the Minister’s move to shut down the school. He will destroy our lives if he proceeds with his plan. He has not provided any alternative place for us to move to. We were rather hoping that they will refurbish the school but look at what he is doing. ’ one student noted.

Contrary to the assertion that the land in the school will be used to construct the head office for the Lands commission, the student insisted that the place was sold to a private business to construct a shopping mall.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing construction work in the school premises while the old Greater Accra Regional Surveyors Department is been demolished for constructions.

The school has been running without a board, while staff members and lecturers are afraid to speak to the media for fear of victimisation.

‘It is making it extremely difficult and almost impossible for the lecturers and students to drive into the campus. The developers have again demarcated a significant portion of the school land for immediate demolition, leaving the school with a very small area within which to operate.’

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, announced the closure of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM) following the recent clashes over the land at the school.

Addressing a press conference in the wake of the mayhem on Tuesday, Amewu also ordered the re-assignment of staff of the school.

Videos of the Disgruntled students below:

