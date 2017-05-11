Akufo-Addo congratulates Justice Anin Yeboah





President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken to Twitter to congratulate Justice Anin Yeboah who has been elected as the new chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

Justice Yeboah was confirmed on Thursday at the FIFA Congress in Bahrain after polling 98 percent of the votes.

Akufo-Addo is of no doubt he will excel because he “deserves” the position:

Congratulations to Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin Yeboah, on being elected chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee. Well deserved!! — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) May 11, 2017

In May last year, he was elected member of the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and served with the following personalities; Oscar Vicente Scavone Rivas (Paraguay), Akihiro Hara (Japan), Damiani Juan Pedro (Uruguay), Abdoulaye Diop (Senegal), Hallen Yngve (Norway), Jack Kariko (Papua New Guinea), Liu Chi (China) and Alan Rothenberg (USA).

Justice Yeboah has served on various judicial bodies in the Ghana Football Association including the Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee as well as on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football.