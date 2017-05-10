Yaw Skyface transitioning from music videos to movies

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Popular Ghanaian music video director, Yaw Skyface, is currently applying his talents to the movie industry. The renowned music video director is currently shooting a romantic comedy with some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The movie, which will fuse elements of the kumawood and ghallywood movie industries, features kumawood star Nkansah LilWin, actress Ahuofe Patricia, comedian Clemento Suarez, rising dancehall artiste and actress Ebony Reigns and veteran Ghanaian actor Papa Nii.

The movie is scheduled to be released in the middle of this year. Yaw Skyface has an impressive portfolio and has worked with most of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music industry and some of the biggest songs, notably : Bisa Kdei on his hits ‘Jw3’ and ‘Apae’, Ebony Reigns on her song ‘Kupe’, Kofi Kinaata’s award winning ‘Confessions’ and Donzy Chaka’s banger ‘Club’.