World Art Day marked in Accra

2017-05-10

2017-05-10

The Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA), in collaboration with its partners, has held a ceremony in Accra to mark this year’s World Art Day on the theme: ‘Values of Art and its impacts on society’.

Activities held to celebrate the day included a live abstract mural painting at the Arts Centre where the public were engaged in a drawing and painting session to bring the artist in them.

This year’s event received the support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the National Commission on Culture and the Centre for National Culture.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, the General Secretary of GAVA, Mr Lawrence Kwaku Agyeman, noted the World Art Day was a special event in the life of artists, as it drew attention on the role artists played in the development of society.

He called on all artists to be reminded of the importance of such a day in their lives and rededicate themselves towards making something useful out of their profession.

Art recognition



Briefing the media after the ceremony, the President of GAVA, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Nkabomhene of Kumawu Traditional Area, who is also an international executive member and Coordinator of IAA, emphasized that the theme chosen was a call to frown on the canker of non-appreciation of art in the country.

He stressed that, “There is the growing need for people to recognize the important role artists play in national development and as Ghana marks 60 years of independence we should be seriously considering the inclusion and mainstreaming of visual arts in national strategic planning and development 60 years on”.

“As an association of visual artists and together with the Centre for National Culture, we have been doing our part by adding our quota to national development, by providing a platform for exposure for our members through art exhibitions, training programmes, workshops etc.

“ Also, training has been delivered in the area of craft-making for the youth, which has gone a long way to reduce streetism and unemployment in the country,” Nana Acheampong said.

He also called on the government and stakeholders to do their part by joining the crusade to obtain a national gallery of contemporary art, observing the need to ensure a national space for such works where students and researchers could access and add to their knowledge.