Wonder kid Kingsley Sarfo named Player of the Month is Sweden

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-05-10
Promising Ghanaian kid Kingsley Sarfo has been named for the Player of the Month in the Swedish top-flight.
The 22-year-old, who plays for Sirius, was selected by a jury of all captains in the league and a number of media representatives.
Sarfo scored three goals in April including a historic double for Sirius IK against Djurgårdens IF.
He beat competition from Malmo FF’s Pwel Cibicki and Djurgårdens IF’s Magnus Eriksson.
Sarfo received a cash prize of SK 10 000 but that will be donated to a community.