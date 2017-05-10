Wonder kid Kingsley Sarfo named Player of the Month is Sweden

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Promising Ghanaian kid Kingsley Sarfo has been named for the Player of the Month in the Swedish top-flight.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Sirius, was selected by a jury of all captains in the league and a number of media representatives.

Sarfo scored three goals in April including a historic double for Sirius IK against Djurgårdens IF.

He beat competition from Malmo FF’s Pwel Cibicki and Djurgårdens IF’s Magnus Eriksson.

Sarfo received a cash prize of SK 10 000 but that will be donated to a community.

