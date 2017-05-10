Wiyaala lambastes Italian TV for offering the ‘most ugliest’ trophy to Sulley Muntary

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Afro-pop queen, Wiyaala has weighed in on Sulley Muntari’s racial abuse brouhaha.

The “Make Me Dance” hitmaker’s reaction came after an Italian TV show ‘La Notizia’ ambushed Muntari on his way to training to offer him a trophy for standing up again racial abuse.

Reacting to the video on Ghanafuo.com Instagram, Wiyaala described the trophy as ‘the most ugliest trophy’ she has ever seen.

She wrote: “Like seriously!!.That thing is the most ugliest trophies [sic] I have ever seen. Is it a pig or what . My brother enjoy your music” and sarcastically added “hope you were listening to #rock my #body”.

Rock My Body is one of Wiyaala’s foremost hit songs released just as she took on a solo career. The former Black Stars midfielder on Sunday, April 30 was booked after reporting racial abuse before walking off the field of play in protest.

Sulley, who plays for Pescara, asked the referee to stop the game after being subjected to a torrent of racial abuse during his side’s 1-0 loss at Cagliari.

The referee claims he did not hear the chants and instead chose to book Muntari for dissent prompting the 32-year-old to leave the field in protest.

His actions have been defended by the United Nations, fellow black players and the Professional Footballers Association.