Why refuse car as gift but accept goat – Afia Schwarzenegger askes Bugri Naabu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-05-10

Afia Schwarzenegger <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494413819_519_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Controversial radio icon Afia Schwarzenegger has asked the northern regional Chairman of the (NPP) Bugri Naabu why refuse car as a gift but accept goats instead.

According to media reports, the northern regional chairman of the (NPP) Bugri Naabu has been accused by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba for receiving goats and cows among other forms of inducement from individuals, with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

The two have been exchanging abusive words on various media platforms which it’s said that National Council of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), will today [Wednesday], hold a crucial meeting over the brawl between two of the party’s party bigwigs, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Bugri Naabu.

“Bugri Naabu bokorr de333…did i hear u say u actually refused a car but will collect goat as a gift lol or bribe. After all every 4 leg Na 4 leg…oh my days” she said

The “Comedy Queen” shared the post on Instagram account.

Read message here: