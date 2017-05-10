Trending GH: Ghanaians charge NPP to suspend Otiko Djaba, Bugri Naabu

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-05-09

play videoGhanaians call for their suspension <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494391801_941_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaians are calling for the immediate suspension of the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP); Daniel Bugri Naabu and Gender Minister Otiko Djaba over the scuffle between the two party bigwigs.

According to them, leaders of the New Patriotic Party must hold the two- Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu- accountable for the humiliation caused in the last few days as party leaders are planning to discuss the wrangling.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a crucial meeting tomorrow [Wednesday] concerning the row between Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu.

The two have been bickering in the past few days exchanging abusive words on various media platforms in what many have described as a serious blot on the government’s image.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba in a media engagement last week, accused the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, of receiving goats and cows from individuals with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

Mr. Naabu in a subsequent media interview caused a stir when he reportedly suggested that Otiko Djaba was involved in the murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

It will be recalled that on Friday, May 5, Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu were caught in a battle of words following a misunderstanding over the appointment of the Coordinator for the School Feeding Programme in the Region.

Bugri Naabu accompanied by a group of rowdy women affiliated to the NPP stormed the meeting vandalising properties in protest to what he described as the Minister’s seeming disrespect of his authority as she did not seek his consent before holding her meeting.

Describing the meeting as “illegal”, Naabu said the Gender Minister has no right to come to the region to organise a meeting without prior notice to the regional executives, observing that even the president would not do that.

Watch responses from Ghanaians as they call on party leaders to take action by suspending the two party bigwigs below.