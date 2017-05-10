Thomas Partey named among La Liga Best XI Players of the Week <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494425178_388_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been named among La Liga Best XI players of the week.

The 23-year-old played full throttle for the Red-and-Whites as they beat Eibar 1-0 on Saturday.

The Ghana international has been named in the team of the week after an electrifying performance against Eibar.

Barcelona super stars Lionel Messi and Neymar as well as Real Madrid star James Rodriguez.

Partey has been included in the side’s UEFA Champions League semi-final return leg against rivals Real Madrid on Wednesday.