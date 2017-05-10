Supreme Court adjourns Gitmo Two ruling to June 22

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

The Supreme Court of Ghana has adjourned the judgement case in which the government is being challenged for allegedly bringing into the country two former Guantanamo bay detainees, without recourse to the laws of the land to June 22.

The two ex-detainees: Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, arrived in Ghana on Thursday, January 7, 2016 for a two-year stay as part of an agreement between the United States of America and the Government of Ghana.

However, two Ghanaian citizens Margaret Bamful and Henry Nana Boakye last year sued the Attorney General and Minister of Justice as well as the Minister of Interior, accusing the government of illegally bringing in the two former Gitmo detainees, without recourse to the laws of the land.

The two plaintiffs are seeking a true and proper interpretation of Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the President of the Republic of Ghana acted unconstitutionally by agreeing to the transfer of Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby.

However, the chairman of the seven-member Supreme Court panel, Justice Atuguba adjourned the judgement for the second time today.

Lawyer for the plaintiffs, Nana Agyei Baffour explained to pressmen that, the judgement was adjourned because the court is seeking further submissions on whether or not Ghana can abrogate an international agreement if it infringes upon domestic laws.

The two Guantanamo bay detainees, Atef and Al-Dhuby had been in detention for 14 years by the United States after being linked with the terrorist group Al-Qaeda before their relocation to Ghana.