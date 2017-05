Popular Ghanaian Sports Journalist Christopher Opoku has reportedly died in London after a long battle with cancer.

The former Metro TV Sports Journalist died Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in London, family sources have confirmed to Starrfmonline.com.

Opoku, who was once a GHALCA administrative manager, had been battling cancer for some time now and had been off the TV screens due to his sickness. His last stint was with Accra-based Citi FM.