Spanish powerhouse Valencia want Ghana star Thomas Partey

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-10

Thomas Partey <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494437338_522_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Spanish giants Valencia are keen to sign Atletico Madrid Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old is back on the radar of the La Liga side after they failed to sign him in the winter.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal Valencia want to take advantage of its good relationship with Atletico Madrid to entice the Ghanaian to their fold.

Valencia’s economic situation has taken a dig in recent times and are keen to revive the team with promising players.

The club has identified Ghanaian Thomas Partey as one of the rising stars to help turn around their dwindling fortunes next season.

The status of Partey has soared since breaking into the Atletico Madrid team, churning out impressive displays this season.

The African has played a bit-part role as the side reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.