Shatta Wale, Kwaw Kese yearning to collaborate with me – SP Kofi Sarpong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-05-10

SP Kofi Sarpong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494417597_837_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Gospel artiste SP Kofi Sarpong has revealed that controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and rapper Kwaw Kese have been longing to record songs with him.

The Police officer cum musician, who has slammed critics of secular artistes, said, most secular musicians compose good songs that educate as well as entertain million and should not be maligned as evil.

“Anytime Kwaw Kesse meets me, he asks me ‘uncle, when are we both going to collaborate on a song?’ Shatta Wale also meets me and says we have to do something. They understand what we do so, we must also understand what they do,” he emphasized.

“I don’t think gospel artistes play their own songs when making love with their partners,” he stated.

SP Kofi Sarpong said these at the press launch of his forthcoming ‘SP Kofi Sarpong Live in Concert’ festival slated for May 28 at the National Theatre.

The concert will feature gospel musicians like Gifty Osei, Nacee, Cece Twum, Joyce Blessing, Abena Ruthy, Francis Amoo, Koda and a gospel artiste from the United Kingdom.