Shatta Wale is the king of dancehall music – Nana Aba Anamoah

It is evident that most people have come to love Shatta Wale and his music. In recent times, the way children react to his songs is just overwhelming.

Shatta Wale is one of the few people who donates books to Nana Aba Anamoah’s Raising Readers Initiative. At their last donation which took place at James Town, Shatta Wale’s Taking Over was played as the children went on break.

The reaction of the children as the song played and the way they sang along, was just amazing.

Shatta Wale posted the video on his timeline. Nana Aba Anamoah then took to the comment session under Shatta’s post to write;