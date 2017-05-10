Savannah Ecological Zone split will retard development – Dr. Abugre

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-05-10

Chief Executive Officer of SADA, Dr Charles Abugre

Government says it has finalised plans to split the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone into two but an architect of the development of the zone has expressed fears the move would retard the development plan of the area.

The Savannah Ecological Zone currently covers 54.4 per cent of the land space of Ghana, comprising 63 districts in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, northern Brong-Ahafo and Volta regions.

However, the Nana Akufo-Addo led government wants to carve a middle belt out of the zone; with the creation of a coastal belt in the offing.

Carving out the middle belt will bring to 58 and three, the number of districts and regions under the Zone respectively.

The name Savannah Accelerated Development Authority will also change to Northern Development Authority.

The Minister for Special Development Initiatives at the Presidency, Hawa Koomson said plans to split the Zone have been finalised.

But Chief Executive Officer of SADA, Dr Charles Abugre says the move by the government is not too good an idea. The development expert and economist is worried the master plan for the overall development of the entire zone may be affected.

He explained processes for the creation of a middle belt may delay, halt on-going development projects and plans.

The Authority, he said, is still lobbying the government to reconsider the decision. But Ms. Koomson is assuring the development plans and projects will be maintained.