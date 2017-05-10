Saman Saman’ to be back – AMA

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-05-10

Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has disclosed plans to start house-to-house sanitary inspections

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has disclosed that house-to-house sanitary inspections will soon be intensified.

“Daily sanitary inspection in which environmental health inspectors conduct house-to-house inspections of potential waste generation centres such as households, institutions, markets, medical facilities, and so forth to check whether the laws on health and hygiene are adhered to, will be reinvigorated…” a press statement issued on Tuesday, May 9 by the AMA said, explaining: “Offenders will be prosecuted uncompromisingly or face huge fines. It is important to note that offenders can even be jailed.”

The AMA has vowed to get tough on tackling sanitation in the capital in order to realise President Nana Akufo-Addo’s dream of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has outsourced the cleaning of the capital to 11 private companies to operate within 15 zonal areas.