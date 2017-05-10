Sack Otiko Djaba – Minority to President Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

The Minority in Parliament is impressing on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Afisa Djaba.

Ms. Djaba has been at loggerheads with the governing New Patriotic Party’s Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu, resulting in unsavory exchange of words.

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Richard Quashigah, said the faceoff between the duo is a disgrace to governance.

“Obviously these two have brought shame to the executive and the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and the proper thing to do is to simply dismiss, especially the Minister of Gender and Social Protection and also be seen to be championing the necessary and swift move in dealing with the issue of bribery as have been alleged against Mr Bugri Naabu,” Quashigah told Accra-based Joy FM.

He added: “These happenings have also brought to the fore the issue of the murder of the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP. We will expect that the Ghana Police Service will move quickly to action, by inviting Mr Naabu for further clarification on the allegations that he has made against these Ministers of State.”

Meanwhile, Ms Djaba has rendered an apology to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians over her outburst with Naabu.

“It was totally out of order and I apologise to Ghanaians for what happened. I want to use this opportunity to apologise to all Ghanaians, but it is a lesson to each other and we need to respect each other and we need to respect women,” Otiko said.

“I went to see the president and apologised to him and told him it was not in the interest of Ghana,” the national women organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party said.

According to the vociferous Gender Minister, she felt disrespected by Naabu’s action and believes he embarked on such mission because she is a woman.

“I think that we need to respect women in this country 60 years on in Ghana… I felt disrespected by him and if it were a man he wouldn’t have done that,” Ms Djaba noted.