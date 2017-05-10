Richmond Boakye scores as Red Star Belgrade lose but reach Serbian Cup final

On-loan Richmond Boakye scored as Red Star Belgrade reached the final of the Serbian Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Cukaricki on Tuesday at home.

Red Star advanced 5-3 on aggregte after a heavy 4-1 first leg win on the road two weeks ago.

Cukaricki took a two-zero lead through Ognjen Ozegovic’s fourth minute goal and an own goal from Nemanja Milic in the 54th minute.

Boakye stepped up to score a beautiful penalty in the 76th minute to register his 11th goal in all competitions for the club he joined in February.