Rawlings to commemorate 38th anniversary of June 4 in Wa

The 38th anniversary of the June 4 uprising, memorial ceremony led by former President Jerry John Rawlings will this year be held in the Wa the Upper West Regional Capital.

As a result, a thirteen (13)-member local organizing committee chaired by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central Dr Rashid Pelpuo has been formed.

The composition of the membership of the committee is made up of party executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), United Cadre Front, and 31st December Women’s Movement among others.

This is contained in a release and signed by Mr. Saeed A. Faruk the publicity subcommittee chairman.

The statement said “following the inauguration of the Local Organizing Committee, six sub-committees have been formed and assigned various responsibilities geared towards making this year’s event an exceptionally historic one”

June fourth was the day junior officers of the military inspired by flight lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings showed their revolution and rejection of the corruption and other negative practices in every sphere of the Ghanaian society. Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings the founder and leader of the movement with other key individuals across the political divide will be in Wa for the celebration.

It is also expected that the immediate past President John Dramani Mahama and some prominent members of the NDC would around to grace the occasion.

Activities to mark the day would include speeches and cultural performances.