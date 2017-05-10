Rashid Sani scores a superb goal for Dreams FC in the DOL

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Dreams FC wonder-kid Rashid Sani has been in magnificent form scoring some stunning goals in incredible style.

The in-form youngster scored an impeccable brace against Zein FC, a game Dreams FC won by 2-0 and has replicated the goals he scored against Phar Rangers just last Sunday.

Against Zein FC, Rashid launched on a through pass from Emmanuel Lomotey on the flanks and speedily took on his marker and curled the ball to the angle of the far post in a Henry Thiery-like style to give Dreams the lead.

A few minutes later, he picked the ball again, this time from the Dreams FC half after a Zein FC corner kick, swiftly turned round two midfielders, nutmegged the last defender and forced the Zein FC goalie to crawl for mercy before hitting the back of the net for his second.

In a similar manner, the young winger nicely controlled a long pass from goalie Mozart Adjettey, took on two Phar Rangers defenders and hit a curler with the left leg to the far post to give Dreams FC the only goal of the game.

The stupendous performance of Rashid promises to inspire Dreams FC back into the Ghana Premier League.

