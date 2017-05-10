President can’t punish Bugri Naabu – FF Anto

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Daniel Bugri Naabu is set to appear before the president later today for engaging in what has been described as media war with the Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba.

But an official of the party has revealed that the Flagstaff House cannot punish the vociferous Northern Daniel Bugri Naabu because the president has not got such powers to sanction party people who are not part of his government.

“The President cannot act arbitrarily to sanction Bugri Naabu for misconducting himself”, First Vice Chairman of NPP, Mr Fredrick Fredua Anto stated.

“The President is much worried about the current happenings in the party but he cannot punish Bugri Naabu. It is the party who can do that”, he explained.

Hon Otiko Afisa Djaba and Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu have been at each other’s throats since last week with one accusing the other of taking bribes and murdering of the former Upper East Regional chairman of the party, Adams Mahama.

Many including the Minority Leader in parliament Haruna Iddrisu have called on President Akufo-Addo to sanction the two with his executive powers at President of the Republic and leader of NPP.

But speaking on Kumasi-based Nyhira FM , the first Vice Chairman stated the Flagstaff House can only punish the Minister for trading insults in public which amounts to gross misconduct as a member of government.

While condemning the conduct of Mr. Bugri Naabu, he said the party will take a decision to punish him on such wild allegations against the two Ministers of State.

Daniel Bugri Naabu, on Monday accused both Hon Rockson Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister,and Honourable Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, for having a hand in the acid bath and subsequent death of the party’s late Upper East Regional chairman Mahama Adams in 2015.

“You could remember Adams Mahama who certainly died when he was bathed with acid, it was through the same secret meetings …”, Bugri Naabu declared in an interview with Radio XYZ while responding to allegations of bribery made against him by Gender Minister Ms Otiko whose alleged “secret” meeting he disrupted on during the weekend.

According to acerbic tongue Chairman, he is surprised the very people that orchestrated the killing of Chairman Adams are in government. “You’ll be surprised that some of these people who masterminded the killing of Adams have come to take positions in the government … like the Upper East Regional Minister. He was heavily involved in the masterminded killing of Adams,” Bugri told the interviewer.

Otiko is a controversial woman in the party, and was also involved in the murder of Chairman Adams. ‘I’m telling you, this Adams issue, she was deeply involved, he claimed