Plan your retirement while in active service – Workers urged

2017-05-10

Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has said there is the need for all workers to carefully plan their retirement while in active service.

He said pension issues is a major concern for the TUC adding that it is essential Union members educated the general membership on the importance of planning their retirements while in active service to avoid some of the preventable challenges confronting many pensioners.

Mr Ansah said this while addressing newly elected executives of the Bolgatanga branch of the Regional Council of Labour (RCL) of the TUC in the Upper East Region.

The Deputy Secretary expressed unhappiness with the stress many pensioners undergo after serving the nation and urged the Union executives to give pensions issues all the seriousness it deserved.

Mr Ansah said the TUC has created a separate department to take care of pension related issues and the TUC was planning a nationwide educational programme on pensions.

He said members would be educated on the need to prepare towards pension and how to live on their pension after active service.

Mr Ansah appealed to the new executives to report challenges confronting the union for the national executive to take swift action to address them.

The meeting elected new executive members to run the affairs of the RCL, including the Youth Committee and the Women’s Committee of the Union.

The elected executives for the RCL are Mr Naaba Saab who maintained his position as the Chairman of the union, while Madam Doris Asoala and Mr Moses Awarikaro took the first and second Vice Chairman positions.

Madam Ajara Issah was elected the Assistant Secretary for the Union, Madam Angelina Balluah and Mr Thomas Ayamweogo had the executive member positions.

Madam Lucy Gaiba was elected Chairperson for the Women Committee, Madam Beatrice Tangwam became the Vice Chairperson. Madam Rebecca Akumasi was elected Secretary and Madam Rita Azangbeo took the Assistant Secretary position while Madam Martha Lardi Agandaa won the Executive role.

Mr Awinibire Solomon was elected the Chairman for the Youth Committee, while Mr Alhassan Abdul – Baqi and Madam Mariam Abilla Baba got the first and second Vice chairman positions. Mr Sulemana Wumpini became the new Assistant Secretary and the Organizer position went to Mr Joseph Atumum Atiah.

In his acceptance remark Mr Saab, thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work closely with the other executives to serve the interest of the Union and its members.

Presenting the report on the activities of the TUC in the Upper East Region, the Regional Secretary Mr Augustine Apambila Adongo mentioned some developments in the previous years and said the TUC and its affiliates organized nationwide protests against the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) and government over the increment in utility tariffs.