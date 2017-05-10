Peter Zwennes to go unopposed as GBA President

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: sportscrusader.com

2017-05-10

Peter Zwennes <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494418376_889_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Incumbent Peter Zwennes is set to be cruising to his second term in office unopposed as Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President as he emerged as the only candidate to have filed his papers to stand this month’s election.

The filing of nominations and submissions ended on Tuesday, May 9th, and it was only Mr. Zwennes who submitted his papers to contest for the GBA’s presidency.

“The nominations and submissions of forms was closed yesterday (Monday) and for the presidential election it was only Peter Zwennes who will be contesting,” the GBA Communication Director Naa Darkuah Dodoo told Sportscrusader.com.

“Because Peter Zwennes is the only candidate for the presidential election, he will be going unopposed. The vetting is on May 16th and the balloting is May 18th. The congress will come off on May 31st.”

For the 1st vice presidential position it will be contested by Nii Hansen Thompson, Mr. Rabbon Dodoo and Mr. Manly Spain. The 2nd vice presidential position, Abraham Neequaye is the only candidate, while for the Treasurer position Frederick Ghartey will go unopposed.

Five candidates will contest for the executive position, they are Carl Lokko, Alhaji Tofiq, Mr. Lord Acquaye, Alhaji Saeed and Mr. Grantson.