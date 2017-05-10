Paul Fiatsi’s goal for Great Olympics against Kotoko nominated for CNN goal of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-09

Great Olympics midfielder Paul Fiatsi’s wonder strike for the Wonder club in their 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko has been nominated by CNN for the goal of the week.

Fiatsi scored a wonderful volley past Felix Annan to propel Olympics to claim win against the Porcupines in Accra on Saturday.

He must beat off stiff competition from Emre Can – who scored an eye-catching overhead kick against Watford, Gabriel of Leganes and Juventus star Higuain’s beautiful strike against Monaco. For the third time, CNN has picked a goal from the Ghanaian topflight as one of the best in the world but winner must be decided by public on twitter.

Aduana Striker Bright Adjei was nominated twice and become the first-ever player to win the award back-to-back.

