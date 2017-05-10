Owusu Bempah is new Ghana Gas Communications director

Ernest Owusu Bempah has been appointed director of communications for the Ghana Gas Company <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494450905_879_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Communications director for the National Democratic Party (NDP) Ernest Owusu Bempah has been appointed director of communications for the Ghana Gas Company by President Akufo-Addo.

He takes over from renowned journalist and communications expert Alfred Ogbamey, who has been at the post since the inception of the company in 2011.

Confirming the news to StarrFMonline.com on Wednesday, the outspoken politician said his appointment takes effect immediately.

“It is true, I have been appointed Ghana Gas communications director. Once the President has given me my letter, it takes effect immediately,” an elated Owusu Bempah said.

Ghana Gas Company is a state agency that has the mandate to operate the infrastructure required for the gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana.