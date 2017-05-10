Otiko quits Facebook over impersonation

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Gender and Social Protection Minister; Otiko Djaba is set to shut down her Facebook account following a page that has been impersonating her.

According to Otiko Afisa Djaba, her impersonators whose names have been found as Mr Asante and Sammy Aboagye are using her name to lure people into paying monies to become beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and the School feeding programme.

Mrs. Djaba speaking on Pulse on the Joy news channel on Multi TV asked the general public to disregard Facebook messages directing them to pay monies to become beneficiaries of social empowerment programmes in her name.

“I want to use the opportunity to tell Ghanaians that there is somebody who has developed a Facebook page using my name the same Otiko Afisah-Djaba, but he keeps changing his DP. He had my picture at the vetting, now he has Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia. He talks to people on the page as if it is me. He is called Mr Asante another uses a name by Sammy Aboagye and they tell people that I want to give them LEAP or Motor bikes or School feeding or whatever and that they should pay some monies into a Mobile Money account, but the Government agencies don’t use Mobile Money. So please people of Ghana don’t be deceived by this person. Is a fraud, is not right. I am not the one”.

She indicated that several disclaimers have been put into the Newspapers to discredit the page and she has also written officially to Facebook of which the situation still persist.

“So please anybody you are chatting with on Facebook that says they are Otiko Afisah-Djaba is not me. From today I am going to shut down my Facebook account. I am not going to open it again, because it not right for people to use me to play on poor people.”