Otiko may be sacked in Akufo Addo’s first reshuffle – Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

2017-05-10

Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba

Veteran Jounalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says President Akufo Addo may dismiss Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba in any major reshuffle in government if she does not turn on a new leaf.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, who is very close to the corridors of power is of the opinion that it is too early in the day for the minister and the Northern Regional Chairman of the party to be creating problems for the government, adding that “if the snake is causing trouble its head must be cut.”

Otiko Afisa Djaba has been involved in a feud with her fellow party member who’s the ruling NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

The two senior party members for three consecutive days launched scathing attacks against each other with serious allegations some of which borders on criminality being made in the media.

Whereas Otiko has claimed the Chairman has taken goats and cows as bribes and promised people jobs, the latter on his part has accused the Minister and her colleague of being involved in the plot that led to the murder of Adams Mahama, the late NPP’s Upper East regional chairman. A matter that is currently before an Accra High Court.

The conduct of the two officials have been roundly condemned by a large section of the public, who have decsribed the duo’s behaviour as highly represensible.

Commenting on the matter on Peace FM, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako condemned Otiko’s conduct saying ” I think if she’s not careful she’ll be an early casualty in any major reshuffle.”

He said it’s obvious that the Minister didn’t handle herself well.

“I don’t believe that allegation. The Minister must be compelled to provide something of evidential value to back up her allegation that the Regional Chairman was taking bribes in order to influnce the appointments of MMDCEs. Nothing short of that will help the situation.

He added: “If you add up these two personalities (Otiko and Bugri Naabu) and the sort of things they are saying and the effects they have, what else can you say, but to say that they are walking disasters. At such an early stage of the Akufo Addo administration. They shouldn’t be doing this. Bugri is not a minister, but the party structures have some powers to discipline him. What he’s doing is bring the party’s name and image into disrepute.”