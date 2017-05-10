Otiko can be a casualty in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle – Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

The managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper says Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba can be among the first list of ministers who can be reshuffled.

“Otiko can be an earlier casualty…” Kweku Baako said during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Wednesday.

His comment comes on the back of altercations that occurred between the Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu and Otiko Afisa Djaba over the weekend.

Bugri Naabu in the company of some agitated women disrupted a meeting being held by Otiko Djaba to introduce a new northern regional coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) at Tamale.

Mr. Naabu was infuriated that he was not given prior notice by the Gender Minister before the meeting was held. The incident resulted in clashes between the two on a number of media platforms.

During the verbal exchanges, Otiko Djaba accused Bugri Naabu of taking goats, sheep and cows from certain people within the party with the promise of getting them the position of MMCE.

In a quick rebuttal, the NPP Northern regional chairman also accused her of being involved in the murder of late Upper East chairman Adams Mahama.

According to Kweku Baako, the Minister should have known better.

“…is it not obvious. The minister also did not handle herself well…the minister should be confronted and challenged to bring evidence to prove that Bugri Naabu was collecting goats…from MMCE. What can you say than these are walking disasters…” he indicated.