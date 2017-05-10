Okyenhene holds crunch meeting with lawyers, elders over BNI galamsey report

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Kasapafmonline.com can authoritatively state that there is a crunch meeting underway at the Palace of the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.

The Overlord of Akim Abuakwa and his elders and lawyers are seriously discussing the leaked Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) report that has allegedly fingered him and his Palace as perceived to be behind illegal mining in the Kibi area.

Inside sources say the Okyenhene is very furious about the media publications that sought to link him and his Palace to illegal mining activities and are considering various actions to embark on to clear his hard earned reputation. Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, Kasapafmonline.com understands, is soliciting the views of his elders and that of his lawyers before embarking on any possible action in the coming days.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has jumped to his defense, noting that nowhere in the recent leaked BNI report was the name of the Overlord of the Akim Abuakwa State mentioned as being complicit in illegal mining activities.

The Okyenhene’s Palace was also not mentioned as having a hand in the activities of illegal mining, popularly known in the local language as ‘galamsey ‘in the Kibi area.

Recent media publications had suggested that the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has in a report mentioned the Okyenhene’s Palace as “perceived to be behind illegal mining activities in the Kibi area.” The publications further reported that members of the anti-illegal mining task force purportedly linked to the Okyenhene’s Palace “allegedly extort monies from illegal miners in the area.”

But a statement dated May 8, 2017, and signed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, said what was recorded in the said BNI report was a perception against the Okyenhene’s Palace.

According to Mr. Amewu, per the checks of the Ministry, the last known environmental protection task from the Palace was disbanded over three (3) years ago.

“To the best of this Ministry’s knowledge, the Okyenhene’s Foundation has rather been at the forefront of the fight against illegal mining and the Ministry will continue to urge the Okyenhene, his Foundation and other traditional authorities to continue supporting this necessary fight to save the environment,” the statement in part read.

It added “the Ministry welcomes the support of responsible community action against illegal mining.”

It is however, not clear, whether the clearance by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will have any bearing on the decision that the Okyenhene will take in the said meeting.