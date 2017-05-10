Ofori Amponsah meets Former First Lady, Nana Konadu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah, paid a courtesy call to former first lady of Ghana Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, at her office in Accra.

The former first lady who has been a fan of the ace highlife musician invited him to her office as she interacted with Mr.All4Real.

Mrs. Rawlings for the first time lauded him for recording good songs, which has been enjoyed by scores of people living in Ghana.

She encouraged Ofori Amponsah to do more since he’s back for his genre highlife. The former first lady who graced the just ended April Easter Comedy show, recalled on Pastor Alewa’s Performance.

According to her, “I enjoyed your performance very well keep it up”. She added that I listen to Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede and your music when am stressed up.

She advised Ofori Amponsah, not to emulate the current style of music enjoying massive airplay but rather stay focus on his style of music.

“…Continue with the good works, you’re one of the best highlife musician we have in Ghana”, She said.

For his part, the ’17’ hit singer thanked the former first lady for her words of wisdom and advise. He promised not to fail her and assured her of more good highlife music.