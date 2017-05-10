NPP appoints Addo-Kufuor to review 2016 polls, provide strategy win 2020 elections

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed former Defense Minister, Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffuor to chair a 10-member committeewhich will review the party’s participation in the 2016 general elections which it won.

Nana Akufo-Addo then the opposition leader, surprising secured a resounding one-touch victory by polling 53.85% of total valid votes cast against incumbent John Dramani Mahama who managed 44.40%.

The party also outperformed the governing National Democratic Congress in the parliamentary election by increasing its seats from 122 to 169 to form the majority, while the NDC saw its representation drop from a majority 148 to 106.

The NPP has been consistent with setting up committees to review elections since 1992 when the country returned to multiparty democracy. The committees’ recommendations over the years, have formed the basis for some strategic decisions on the conduct of internal elections and amendments of the party’s constitution.

Briefing the media in Accra on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, General Secretary for the NPP, John Boadu noted that the party takes cognizance of the fact that every political programme requires a critical review after the expiration of the execution period.

“The Addo Kufuor Committee is a 10-Member Committee consisting of men and women who are true party members of credibility,” Mr. Boadu added. The committee is tasked among others to to provide a detailed and honest analysis of 2016 elections country wide; on structures and operations at all levels.

Campaign 2020

The Committee is to “produce a clear, concise, but detailed report to form basis for the party’s campaign to win 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, i.e. a strategy for 2020 elections; and, to provide objective review of the current state of the party”.

The Addo Kufuor Committee has been given 6 weeks to submit its report to the leadership of the party.