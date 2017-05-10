Nii Lantey Vanderpuye drops complaint against Abronye, BNI

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-05-09

MP for Odododiodio, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494377519_804_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency in Accra, Mr Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has withdrawn a complaint he filed with the police against an unlawful action carried out by some security operatives who invaded his home in search of missing state vehicles.

According to him, his decision was as a result of the numerous apologies he received from some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some members of the government.

“I received an apology from the Deputy Minister of Interior [Henry Quartey] representing his Minister, the Deputy Director of National Security in charge of operations and the Director of Operations at the Presidency. Lord Commey himself have all called me to apologise for what happened and they hope that it will not happen again,” he told Graphic Online in an interview.

He was speaking to Graphic Online at the sidelines of a presentation of football equipment to five coastal football clubs in his constituency.

“Sometimes, certain things you let it go. Since people who are responsible for the maintenance of law, order and peace in the country have called me to apologise for what happened, I think some of our own party supporters take advantage of situations like this and misbehave. I have decided to let it go,” he explained.

No Mandate

He said investigations revealed that the group that invaded his house did not have mandate.

The MP further stated that he would not be intimidated by any individual or group of persons through their actions.

“If it is an act of intimidation, I Nii Lantey Vanderpuye cannot be intimidated. I cannot be intimidated by anybody so I don’t see why he has to do that”.

He also advised the media not to tolerate what he described as unworthy people, saying, “that he could sit on radio and threaten me a Member of Parliament and say all the things he said. What I can only say is that, if we the media do tolerate people like Abronye, then this society would degenerate”.