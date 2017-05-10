Nduom donates $64k to Catholic institutions to mark 64th birthday





The Chairman of one of Ghana’s largest conglomerate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has made donations to some religious and educational institutions in the country as part of his 64th birthday celebration.

At a brief event held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, Dr. Nduom made a $64,000 donation to some Catholic schools and churches including; The Brothers of Holy Cross who received a sum of GHs 100,000, and St. Vincent College of Education from Yendi, which received a sum of GHs 50,000 to complete their dining hall project.

Assin Darmang’s St. Louis Catholic Church also received GHs 20,000 to complete a dormitory project for St. Theresa Vocational Institute; whiles the Konongo Mampong Diocese received GHs 50,000 to complete their cathedral project. St. Edward’s Catholic Church –Jukwa, also received an undisclosed amount to tile the centenary Parish Hall.

The President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom who lost millions of cedis in a fire that recently gutted some of his companies, recounted his schooling days at St. Augustine College in the Central Region and how the catholic faith had greatly inspired his progress and success till this day.

In making this donation, Dr. Nduom emphasized his staunch belief in education as a critical tool for development which is worth the investment.