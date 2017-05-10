Murder claims against Bukari “slip of tongue” – Bugri Naabu





The Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party Daniel Bugri Naabu has retracted his unsavoury comment against the Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari and has since apologised.

“I write to sincerely and unreservedly retract wholly my comment about your client in an interview I granted Accra-based Radio XYZ. I note, most regrettably that those rather, unfortunate comments have since Monday 8th May 2017 gained wide publicity and may have implications for an ongoing trial in the High Court,” the maverick politician stated in a letter to lawyers of the minister.

Naabu is on record to have alleged that Mr. Bukari and Gender Minister Ms. Otiko Afisa Djaba played principal roles in the killing of the late Upper East regional chairman of the NPP Adams Mahama.

He was given 48 hours to retract the comment else he would be dragged to court. A few hours to the expiration of the deadline, Mr. Naabu has shown remorse, saying those comments were “slip of tongue”.

“Those comments, regrettably though was a slip of tongue and was not intended to denigrate him. Hon. Rockson Bukari is my brother and under no circumstance would I seek to tarnish his hard won reputation. Immediately my attention was drawn to the comment, I personally called him and apologized to him and his family unreservedly,” he said in the letter.

He added: “I do not have any facts beyond the know [SIC] police investigations on the matter, and I am truly sorry to the minister, his family and all those I have hurt by those comments.”