Minority calls out President to chastise Naabu, Otiko

2017-05-09

The minority in Parliament is demanding an immediate disciplinary action from President Akufo-Addo towards Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba and NPP Northern Regional chairman Bugri Naabu regarding developments they refer to as posing a veritable threat to the country’s democracy and good governance.

In a press release signed by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the opposition party indicated that allegations both parties levelled against each other last week should have prompted an invitation from the Police and ultimately the President.

The NPP Northern Regional chairman Bugri Naabu in the company of some agitated women earlier disrupted a meeting that Gender Minister Otiko Djaba was holding to introduce a new northern regional coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) at Tamale.

Mr. Naabu was infuriated that he was not given prior notice by the Gender Minister before the meeting was held. The incident resulted in altercations between the two on a number of media platforms.

During the verbal exchanges, Otiko Djaba accused Bugri Naabu of taking goats, sheep and cows from certain people within the party with the promise of getting them the position of MMCE.

In a quick rebuttal, the NPP Northern regional chairman also accused her of being involved in the murder of late Upper East chairman Adams Mahama.

Minority expressed disappointment that state actors had not responded accordingly to the developments.

“Mr Naabu’s allegations have widespread implications for the delivery of justice in the matter of the murder of the Upper East Regional Chairman.

In any true democratic system, Mr Naabu’s pronouncement should have elicited immediate action from state actors especially the Ghana Police and President Akufo Addo.

As a government that is enjoined to uphold the rule of law and the fundamental human rights of the people, this loud silence from the state actors particularly the President is not only shocking but a betrayal of the people on whose shoulders he rode to power,” the statement said.

They also asked that the Gender Minister be made to answer for accusations she levelled against the NPP chairman.

“Similarly we call the Police and the President to act on the serious bribery allegation made by Madam Otiko Djaba, Minister for Gender and Social Protection against Mr Naabu, the Northern Regional Chairman. We are by this asking that they invite all those whose names have been mentioned in connection with the scandal.”

Additionally, they hinted that an unresponsive stance from the President will confirm the view in the public domain that the Akufo-Addo government has double standards.

Below is the press release by the Minority:

STATEMENT BY THE NDC MINORITY IN PARLIAMENT. TAKE ACTION AGAINST BUGRI NAABU AND OTIKO DJABA NOW MR PRESIDENTM

For Immediate Release 9TH MAY 2017 The NDC Minority in Parliament has noted with grave concern recent accusations among some Ministers of State and the New Patriotic Party Big Wigs. It will be recalled that about a week ago the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu led a group of hoodlums to disrupt a meeting organised by the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Madam Afisa Otiko Djaba at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale. This resulted in altercations between the two on various media platforms. This worrying situation does not only have internal NPP Party ramifications but also far reaching negative consequences for the peace, stability and good governance of our dear country. In the verbal assault on each other in the media, Madam Otiko Djaba accused Mr Naabu of running a regime of political thuggery in the Northern Region which he uses to brutally suppress dissent against his dictatorial leadership style.

Madam Otiko further accused Mr Naabu of bribery in which he allegedly collected goats, sheep and cows among others from NPP members seeking high public office positions such as District Chief Executive positions.

In a rebuttal, Mr Naabu accused the Minister for Gender and Social Protection and two others of complicity in the murder of Alhaji Mahama Adams, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP.

The two are Mr Rockson Bukari, current Upper East Regional Minister and the newly appointed Builsa District Chief Executive. Mr Naabu had alleged that the three had had series of secret meetings at which the plot to murder Mr Adams, the Upper East Regional Chairman was hatched.

We in the Minority consider these developments as a grave concern as they pose a veritable threat to our democracy and good governance.

Ghana is a country of laws where the fundamental human rights and freedoms are enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and therefore expected to be enforced in ways prescribed by the law i.e. through the known and recognised institutions such as the courts. As we speak, two people are standing trial for their alleged complicity in the murder of Alhaji Adams.

This allegation by the Northern Regional NPP Chairman Mr Naabu that the three were not only involved in the murder but were responsible is crucial to the determination of the matter currently pending before the court.

Mr Naabu’s allegations have widespread implications for the delivery of justice in the matter of the murder of the Upper East Regional Chairman. In any true democratic system, Mr Naabu’s pronouncement should have elicited immediate action from state actors especially the Ghana Police and President Akufo Addo.

As a government that is enjoined to uphold the rule of law and the fundamental human rights of the people, this loud silence from the state actors particularly the President is not only shocking but a betrayal of the people on whose shoulders he rode to power.

We in the Minority are calling for an immediate invitation from the Police to Mr Naabu to assist the Police with his evidence in respect of the murder of the Upper East Regional Chairman. Similarly we call the Police and the President to act on the serious bribery allegation made by Madam Otiko Djaba, Minister for Gender and Social Protection against Mr Naabu, the Northern Regional Chairman. We are by this asking that they invite all those whose names have been mentioned in connection with the scandal. What is most disturbing is that under the watch of President Akufo Addo who claims to be a champion of human rights and an anti-corruption crusader, these things are happening without any concrete action from him.

As matters stand now, the Minority stands vindicated for its earlier opposition to the appointment of Otiko Djaba as a Minister of State. We demand an action from the President now else his inaction will confirm the view in the public domain that this is a double standard and substandard government. Signed, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu Minority Leader