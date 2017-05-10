Medeama star Justice Blay delighted with imperious form

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-10

Justice Blay has been in magnificent form at Medeama

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay is thrilled with his form in his first season at the club.

Blay has been in an imperious form since joining the side from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas at the start of the season.

The defensive midfielder was crowned man of the match after scoring a brace to hand the Mauve and Yellows a 3-1 win over Elmina Sharks at home on Monday.

And the youngster says he’s happy with his progress in Tarkwa.

Medeama SC talisman Justice Blay insists he is eager to go the extra mile for the Yellow and Mauves after helping his side beat Elmina Sharks on Monday.

“Personally, I think I played well and I’m happy to receive this award, I thank my teammates because it’s a collective effort,” he said.

“I thank NASCO and the Premier League Board.

“This initiative will motivate players to bring the best out of them,” he continued.

“I think we (Medeama) played well. We had our chances and utilised them, however we still have to be focused and win more to stay at the top half.”

Blay has filled the void created by the exit of former star Malik Akowuah.

Medeama travel to Tamale to face Bolga All Stars in their final game of the first round on Sunday.