Lifestyle: How to look like a corporate executive

Looking like a corporate executive requires a lot of time, effort and investment.

Do you ever wonder what it takes to acquire that perfect gentleman or lady look? Looking successful and refined doesn’t take a day to master.

It is a process, and definitely requires a lot of time, effort and investment. But with these ten tips, you will surely earn a good start in the race.

Not everyone has the same keen business sense like R. Yofi Grant has been blessed with, but we can all look like he does!

Tips

1. Buy a suit. It doesn’t have to break the bank, just a perfect fit and preferably a dark one. Remember to remove the tag on the sleeve. Pair it with a plain shirt, a patterned tie and cufflinks that aren’t flashy.

2. Every detail counts; select a good phone that will enable you to do a lot. Pay attention to the phone case and your ring tone.

3. Try to get a leather watch that looks good and matches your suit. If you are meeting someone and cannot be on time, just be early. Corporate executives are never late.

4. Buy a pair of good shoes that matches your suit, and care for it well.

5. Get rid of the backpack and buy yourself a briefcase or an elegant men’s bag, it conveys importance and a busy schedule.

6. Perfect grooming isn’t a leisure activity. Manicure, facial hair grooming, dental care, the whole nine yards adds to your personal brand. So start today.

7. Smile, but not as if you are hiding something. Walk in a determined manner, not fast but not slow. Walk as if you know where you are heading.

8. If you really want to look complete, get yourself a nice car that you can leverage on its brand, like a Mercedes or BMW. This isn’t necessary, though.

9. Speak with Confidence but don’t be overbearing. In a conversation, if you do not know an answer to a question, do not pretend to know. Just state confidently, “I do not know, but I will find out for you.” OpulenceConsult offers vocal branding sessions to create the vocal sound to compliment your personal brand.

10. Finally, when all is said and done, you want to be seen at the right places and with the right company. ‘You are the average of the five people you spend the most of the time with’ _ Jim Rohn.

