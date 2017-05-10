Liberty Professionals chief Akoto Boafo extols qualities of new coach Michael Osei

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-10

Coach Michael Osei NewCoach Michael Osei

Liberty Professionals General Manager Godfred Akoto Boafo has backed incoming coach Michael Osei to succeed at the club.

Osei, an ex-Asante Kotoko trainer, has signed a three-year deal with the scientific soccer lads.

And the club’s chief Godfred Akoto Boafo, believes he is the right man for the job.

“We feel he is a good choice and can help us achieve our target,” he told Accra-based Joy FM

“He has some experience and we want him to help develop our players.”

