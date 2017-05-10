Liberty Prof. Appoint Mike Osei as head coach





Liberty Professional has officially named Michael Osei as their new head coach following a difficult start to the season.

The Dansoman lads have been able to meet the demands of the former New Edubiase assistant coach following weeks of negotiations.

Sources within the club revealed the news that the Dansoman-based club were in serious talks with the former Asante Kotoko coach for him to take over the club last week with just a game with Hearts of Oak on Sunday to end the first round.

Liberty are currently being managed by fast-rising Coach Ignatius Ofosu who will be moved to the assistant Coaching role with long serving trainer Sellas Tetteh acting as the Technical Director for the Club who is likely to replace Kwesi Appiah in Sudan.

The ex-Black Stars player is confident to turn the fortunes of the club around.