Kwesé TV introduces kids’ programme

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-05-10

Econet Media has announced the addition of two premium kids’ channels from Turner International.

Kwesé TV which has already amassed a compelling collection of quality children’s channels will add leading kids’ channel, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, to its programming line-up.

This acquisition bolsters Kwesé TV’s strong kids offering to include beloved favourites such as Regular Show, Teen Titans Go, Tom &Jerry, Scooby-Doo or Mr Bean and so much more to Kwesé audiences across Africa.

Cartoon Network is a funny and irreverent entertainment channel that offers six to 12 year old kids a getaway for non-stop fun, laughter and adventure through popular shows such as Ben 10, Powerpuff Girls or The Amazing World Of Gumball.

Boomerang is a Cartoon Superstar offering four to nine-year-old kids and their family a diverse blend of contemporary remakes of popular shows such as Tom & Jerry Show, Wabbit, The Looney Tunes, as well as brand new series and movies like Grizzy & The Lemmings, My Knight & Me or Oggy & The Cockroaches.

Turner’s range of kids’ channels offer the perfect balance of discovery and pure entertainment experiences. Children will be thoroughly captivated by the highly creative worlds and storylines of Adventure Time and Mighty Magiswords, learn problem solving skills on Ben 10 and Scooby-Doo, or family values on The Happos Family.

Speaking on the acquisition, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Econet Media, Joseph Hundah, explained, “Our bouquet would be incomplete without premium children’s channels that are not only entertaining but also opens up a new creative world to our young audiences.

Having these award-winning channels on Kwesé’s bouquet strengthens our children’s entertainment proposition and makes world-class family programming available to our viewers. We know kids all over the continent will love the fantastic shows these channels have to offer, not only for kids but for the whole family.”

“Kids’ market is key for us and even more so in Africa, which is the youngest continent globally. We are thrilled to bring our brands to new fans and audiences across the continent.

We look forward to sharing both Cartoon Network which is acclaimed for its original and very creative shows and Boomerang that is the reference for trans-generational and iconic shows with Kwesé’s audience,” Pierre Branco, Vice President and General Manager of Southern Europe and Africa for Turner, said.

This May, Kwesé TV’s kids and families can look forward to brand new episodes of Ben 10, The Amazing World of Gumball and Nexo Knights on Cartoon Network. The Boomerang Channel will air episodes of The New Woody Woodpecker Show, Oggy & The Cockroaches and an exciting line-up of movies from Boomerang Cinema films.

Kwesé’s satellite TV service is available in Rwanda, Zambia and Ghana, while viewers outside these markets can enjoy TV on the move on the Kwesé App available for all iPhone and Android devices.